Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in 2026 MLS Matchday 17?

Fresh off Argentina's heartbreaking World Cup final loss to Spain, fans are wondering if Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi will suit up today against the Chicago Fire in 2026 MLS Matchday 17.

Fresh off a stellar 2026 World Cup run with Argentina—which ended in a heartbreaking final loss to Spain—Inter Miami’s talisman Lionel Messi is resting in his native Rosario, which is why fans won’t see him on the pitch for tonight’s MLS Matchday 17 clash against Chicago Fire FC.

Lionel Messi has been ruled out for tonight’s match with Inter Miami as he begins a mandatory 21-day rest period following his heavy workload with the national team. After logging grueling minutes in North America, the mandatory break is essential to ensure the Argentine icon is fully recovered for the stretch run of the MLS regular season.

Messi’s rest period will also force him to miss the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on July 29. However, because his absence stems from international duty rest protocol, he has been officially cleared by the league and will avoid any disciplinary sanctions or mandatory single-game suspensions usually applied to All-Star scratches.

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While the captain recovers, head coach Guillermo Hoyos’ squad will lean on the rest of its core lineup against Chicago Fire, as the Herons continue their push to lock down a top-three playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is expected to play for Chicago today in his MLS debut.

When could Messi return for Inter Miami?

Messi is tentatively targeted to make his return on August 5 when Inter Miami open their Leagues Cup campaign against Atletico San Luis. His exact return date will ultimately depend on how quickly he regains match fitness following his intense international workload.

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Messi is set to miss at least three MLS regular-season fixtures: tonight’s home match against Chicago, a road trip to CF Montreal on July 25, and an August 1 showdown against the Columbus Crew.

Even while resting, Messi continues to grab headlines: FIFA recently nominated his quarterfinal strike as a candidate for Goal of the Tournament, while his team is ready with Luis Suarez in the lead to play against Chicago.