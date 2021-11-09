Italy and Switzerland will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a match for the Group C of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this game in the US.

This match will define the top spot in the group standings, as both national teams are the leaders of the table with 14 points. The Italian side is at the top spot as it has scored more goals than the Swiss after six matches.

The last time this two sides faced each other was on June 16 for the UEFA Euro Group Stage. That day, Italy clinched a convincing 3-0 victory over Switzerland thanks to goals scored by Manuel Locatelli (2) and Ciro Immobile.

Italy vs Switzerland: Date

Italy and Switerzerland will clash on Friday, November 12, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the Matchday 9 of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Italy vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

Italy vs Switzerland: TV channel in the US

The game between Italy and Switzerland to be played at Wembley Stadium for the Group C of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by TUDN App, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN.com.