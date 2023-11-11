Chicharito Hernandez ended his tenure with LA Galaxy in the MLS after a serious right knee injury. From that point, the future of the 35-year-old player was uncertain and many thought retirement was a possibility.

However, in an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, the Mexican forward has confirmed that he will continue playing as he has multiple offers from different leagues around the world.

“I am evaluating projects in MLS, Europe, Mexico and also Saudi Arabia. I came back stronger, more resilient and eager to continue enjoying soccer. My knee is great.”

It’s important to remember that Chicharito officially ended his contract with LA Galaxy, making him free to negotiate with any team. Additionally, all the money from a potential transfer would go to him.

Which will be the new team of Chicharito Hernandez?

Chicharito Hernandez has always expressed his desire to return to Mexico, but the reality is that very few teams in Liga MX could afford to pay him a star-level salary. Given this scenario, the list could narrow down to Chivas, America, Tigres, and Monterrey.

Certainly, considering his past with Guadalajara, Club America are completely ruled out. Although teams like Pachuca or Leon might have the financial means to make him an offer, Chicharito would likely prefer to play for a bigger team.

On the other hand, money would not be a problem in Saudi Arabia and the MLS. In recent months, names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar have taken that path, and even players of a lower profile have signed spectacular contracts.

However, between those two options, Javier Hernandez’s marketing impact would likely be much greater in the MLS, given the millions of Mexicans living in the United States who idolize him. It would be a major signing for that league.

In the case of Europe, Chicharito has not displayed the level in recent years to be signed by a top-tier team. That’s why, a mid-table team might consider signing him, but the reality is that the financial aspect might not be as spectacular. MLS and Saudi Arabia have an advantage in that regard.

Which teams has Chicharito Hernandez played for?

Javier Chicharito Hernandez is the best all-time scorer for Mexico’s National team and the only Mexican who’s played for two of the greatest clubs in the world: Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Chicharito was formed in Chivas of Guadalajara and in 2010, Jorge Vergara (the club’s owner) made possible an agreement with the Red Devils. Chicharito was mentored by legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and had an immediate impact on attack helping Wayne Rooney.

He won two Premier Leagues and played a Champions League final. Other teams in his career: Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and LA Galaxy. Chicharito is Mexico’s top scorer in World Cup history (4) and also has the distinction of scoring in three consecutive World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018).