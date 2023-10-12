In historic news, and with significant economic implications for the 2026 World Cup,Alex Lora won a lawsuit for the rights to the famous name of “El Tri”. The legal battle was against the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Now, according to the big report from journalist David Medrano, Lora is the legitimate owner of the use of the name for artistic and commercial purposes. In practical terms, Mexico’s national team can no longer use that nickname for their benefit without authorization.

It is worth noting that over many years, they’ve been known in Mexico and internationally as El Tri. A beloved and famous nickname for soccer worldwide. In this case, the Mexican Federation won’t be able to make money from it.

What will happen to the famous nickname of El Tri?

Furthermore, all the brands that sponsor the national team will have to abide by this verdict and cannot mention El Tri in their commercials. This will be a key factor for massive campaigns prepared toward upcoming events such as the 2024 Copa America or the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico.

From this moment on, Alex Lora is the only one who can exploit the name or grant the corresponding permission to use it. Of course, the rock star would have impressive earnings from royalties.

Who is Alex Lora?

Alex Lora is a widely recognized Mexican musician and composer with an illustrious career in the world of Spanish-language rock. Born on December 2, 1952, in Puebla, Mexico, he is primarily known for being the leader and vocalist of the legendary rock band “El Tri”, which he founded in 1968.

With a musical career spanning over five decades, Lora is a massive star in Mexico. “El Tri” is one of the most influential bands in the Latin American rock scene and their musical style encompasses a wide range of genres, including rock and roll, blues, hard rock and folk.

In addition to his musical prowess, Alex Lora is known for his thought-provoking and socially conscious lyrics, often addressing culturally and politically relevant themes. That’s why he became a cultural icon in his country.

His songs have become anthems for multiple generations of fans, and tracks like “Triste Canción”, “Las piedra rodantes”, “Pobre soñador”, “El niño sin amor” or “Metro Balderas” are classics of Spanish-language rock.