Jamaica and Argentina clash on Tuesday, September 27, in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Find out here how to watch or live stream online this exciting game in your country.

Argentina have one last test before the long-awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup gets underway. On Tuesday, September 27, La Albiceleste face Jamaica in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Here, you will find how to watch it in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while fuboTV Canada will do so in Canada.

Lionel Scaloni's men come from a comfortable victory over Honduras, which fueled the expectations ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and company head into the highly anticipated tournament in high spirits, riding on an impressive unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, for Jamaica this will be a unique opportunity to test themselves against a star-studded side that has World Cup aspirations. Last time out, the Reggae Boyz drew against Qatar.

Jamaica vs. Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Bahamas: 8 PM

Bangladesh: 6 AM

Barbados: 8 PM

Belize: 6 PM

Botswana: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Brunei: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Burundi: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Cameroon: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Fiji: 12 PM (Wednesday)

France: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Gambia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Guyana: 8 PM

Honduras: 6 PM

India: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Lesotho: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Liberia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Malawi: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Malta: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Mauritius: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 7 PM

Namibia: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Pakistan: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Papua New Guinea: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Rwanda: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Solomon Islands: 11 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Wednesday)

South Sudan: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Sudan: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Tanzania: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8 PM

Uganda: 3 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 1 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Zimbabwe: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica vs. Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Play

Austria: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Belize: Claro Sports

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT