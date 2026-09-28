Jamaica vs Honduras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 28, 2026

Jamaica host Honduras at National Stadium in Kingston for a crucial Concacaf Nations League League A Group B clash. Both begin the campaign with quarterfinal hopes in sight. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jamaica vs Honduras Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, September 28, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras in the USA

Jamaica vs Honduras will be available in the United States through FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming options including Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Jamaica vs Honduras for free?

Fubo currently lists Jamaica vs Honduras with a “$0 Today” option, meaning eligible new subscribers can check whether a 5-day free-trial promotion is available when they sign up.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Jamaica and Honduras meet on September 28 in League A, Group B of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in a six-team group that also features Guatemala, Suriname, Martinique and El Salvador. The format is straightforward but demanding: each team plays four group-stage matches, and only the top two finishers advance to the quarterfinals.

Leon Bailey of Jamaica (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

The Jamaica-Honduras matchup is particularly important because it comes during a compressed opening window. Jamaica play Guatemala on September 25 before hosting Honduras three days later, while Honduras begin their campaign against Suriname before traveling to Jamaica.

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That gives both sides little time to recover and adjust between fixtures, making the September 28 result potentially significant in the early Group B standings. Jamaica’s federation has also described the Nations League squad as part of its preparation for future major competitions, including the Gold Cup and the next World Cup qualifying cycle.

There is more than a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League is also the qualification pathway for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, meaning Jamaica and Honduras are competing for a route into the region’s premier national-team tournament as well as progression in the Nations League itself.

What time is the Jamaica vs Honduras match?

The Jamaica vs Honduras match kicks off on Monday, September 28, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at the National Stadium in Kingston, with local kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM in Jamaica.

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