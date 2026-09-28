Why isn’t Thibaut Courtois playing today for Belgium vs France in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2?

Belgium plays a must-win match against France in the UEFA Nations League, but they won't count with Thibaut Courtois' services.

Thibaut Courtois won’t be playing for Belgium against France in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League. Usually one of the ‘Red Devils‘ best assets on the pitch, the mighty goalkeeper is not in today’s lineups.

Thibaut Courtois is sitting out the entire 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign after agreeing to take a temporary break from the Belgium national team. Hence, he is not on the lineup nor on the roster to face France.

He stated he plans to make himself available again for Belgium for the European Championship qualifiers. Still, in the meantime he is not even concentrating with Mark van Bommel’s team.

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Who replaces Courtois’ spot on Belgium’s squad?

With Courtois unavailable, Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is stepping in as the starter for Belgium. Lammens kept a clean sheet in Matchday 1 as Belgium won away from home 0-2 vs Italy.

Lammens is nowhere near Courtois level, but that is because Courtois is actually elite. Lammens is very serviceable. In fact, he plays for one of the most storied teams in soccer, even though Manchester United has seen better days.

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Lammens is an intriguing project for the future

Lammens is rapidly proving he is much more than just a future project. He is actively becoming Belgium’s present long-term answer in goal, at least until Courtois, who is 34-years-old, comes back.

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