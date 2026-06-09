Why is Honduras not playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Honduras missing out on the World Cup is a reality fans have unfortunately had to get used to since 2014. Sitting out two consecutive tournaments is a clear signal that something within the system just isn’t working.

Honduras missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, considering they haven’t made an appearance at the tournament since 2014. Unfortunately, the national team, affectionately known as “La H” (The H), was unable to join other Central American countries in the tournament, despite putting together a solid run during the qualifiers.

Cruising through the early stages of the CONCACAF qualifiers wasn’t a major hurdle for Honduras. It was during the third round that things truly fell apart. During the group stage, they were ultimately eliminated from World Cup contention due to a tiebreaker situation. Suriname advanced after scoring 9 goals throughout the stage, compared to just 5 goals scored by the Hondurans.

Despite the heavy criticism leveled at Honduras for missteps during the final stretch of the qualifiers, they still put up a good fight. However, missing out on another World Cup is something fans won’t easily forgive or forget, especially since the national team showed so much promise early on.

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How many World Cups have Honduras played in?

Honduras made their World Cup debut in 1982, scoring 2 goals before being eliminated in the group stage. They had a chance to qualify for the 1978 edition but ultimately withdrew. Prior to that, they declined to participate in the 1950, 1954, and 1958 tournaments.

The second time Honduras reached the World Cup was at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Unable to find the back of the net, “La H” were knocked out in the group stage. A similar fate awaited them in their most recent appearance in 2014, where they were again eliminated in the opening round.

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Honduras still have plenty of time to regroup and plan for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups. They have the talent, the organization, and a stable soccer federation capable of building a squad that can return to soccer’s biggest stage.