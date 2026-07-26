Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 26, 2026

Honduras U20 will face Jamaica U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. A key match in the fight to qualify for the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With Canada and Panama considered the favorites in Group C, Honduras and Jamaica understand the importance of making a strong start.

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A win in this opener could be key to their hopes of reaching the next round, whether through a top-two finish or as one of the best third-place teams.

A draw would do little to improve either side’s chances, making this a high-stakes clash from the very first Matchday. With valuable points on the line, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

The flag of Jamaica – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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What time is the Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 26, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM