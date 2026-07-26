Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 26, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20
|Tournament
|2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship
|Date
|Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Time
|9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, FOX One, ViX
How to watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 in the USA
Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.
For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.
Can I watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 for free?
USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.
Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With Canada and Panama considered the favorites in Group C, Honduras and Jamaica understand the importance of making a strong start.
A win in this opener could be key to their hopes of reaching the next round, whether through a top-two finish or as one of the best third-place teams.
A draw would do little to improve either side’s chances, making this a high-stakes clash from the very first Matchday. With valuable points on the line, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.
The flag of Jamaica – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
What time is the Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 match?
The match kicks off today, July 26, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 9:00 PM
Central Time: 8:00 PM
Mountain Time: 7:00 PM
Pacific Time: 6:00 PM