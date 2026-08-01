Honduras U20 vs Panama U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for CONCACAF U20 Championship on August 1, 2026

Honduras U20 and Panama U20 meet in a decisive CONCACAF U20 Championship group-stage clash at Estadio Universitario BUAP. With a place in the knockout rounds and a chance to stay alive in the race for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, here's how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Honduras U20 vs. Panama U20 Tournament CONCACAF U20 Championship Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One, ViX

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Honduras U20 and Panama U20 face off in the final Group C match of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship on Saturday. In the United States, the game will air on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) and can be streamed on Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Honduras U20 vs Panama U20 for free?

Yes! Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans to watch Honduras U20 vs. Panama U20 live at no cost if they sign up before kickoff. After the trial ends, a paid subscription is required.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is still to play for in Group C as Honduras U20 and Panama U20 meet in the final round of the group stage. Honduras enters the match after a dramatic 2-1 loss to Jamaica and a 1-1 draw against Canada, leaving La H needing a victory to keep its hopes of reaching the quarterfinals alive.

Honduras during the Group E Group E FIFA U-20 World Cup New Zealand 2015 match (Source: Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

Panama, meanwhile, opened the tournament with a 3-0 defeat to Canada before earning a 2-2 draw against Jamaica, meaning they also need a strong result to stay in the race for the knockout stage.

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The stakes go well beyond advancing to the quarterfinals. The 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with the four quarterfinal winners securing World Cup berths.

As two of Central America’s traditional youth powers, both Honduras and Panama know that a defeat could end their hopes of reaching the global stage, making this one of the most important matches of their tournament.

What time is the Honduras U20 vs Panama U20 match?

Honduras U20 and Panama U20 will kick off their decisive Group C clash on Saturday, August 1, at 9:00 PM ET (official CONCACAF schedule lists 01:00 UTC on August 2). Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

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Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 8:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 PM