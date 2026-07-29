Canada U20 vs Honduras U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 29, 2026

Canada U20 take on Honduras U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Canada is aiming for qualification to the quarterfinals against Honduras, who are looking to recover from their initial defeat. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch the match live. The game will air on Fox Sports 2 and TUDN USA.

Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and FOX One, allowing viewers to follow the action live on compatible devices.

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Can I watch Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 for free?

Fans across the United States can watch this exciting matchup live on ViX, with nationwide coverage available. ViX offers a 7-days free trial for new subscribers.

The game will also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers. Follow every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada U20 got its tournament off to the perfect start with a commanding 3-0 victory over Panama U20, a result that came against what was widely considered its toughest group-stage opponent.

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Another win here would secure qualification and keep the Canadians firmly in control of their path forward. Honduras U20, meanwhile, enters under pressure after a 2-1 loss to Jamaica U20 in its opener.

With another defeat likely to put its knockout-stage hopes in serious danger, Honduras needs a response, while Canada looks to build on its early momentum.

The flag of Honduras – Maja Hitij/Getty Images

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What time is the Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 29, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM