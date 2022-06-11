The second match in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League, and it's Mexico National Team's turn to visit a Jamaica team that is looking to give its fans something to cheer about. Find out how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

In perhaps the most complicated match for the Mexico National Team in the entire group stage of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, they visit Jamaica at the always complicated customs house in Kingston. This match can be enjoyed on Fubo TV and Paramount + (free trial) in the United States.

Of the last 10 meetings between El Tri and the Reggae Boyz, the balance is clearly in favor of the team coached by Gerardo Tata Martino: 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 victories for the Jamaicans. It is worth noting that all these matches have been official encounters between the Gold Cup, World Cup Qualifiers and Copa America Centenario.

It is worth noting that out of the last five meetings in which Jamaica has played host to Mexico, the Central American team has not had a good time, having been defeated by El Tri on four occasions and has only been able to offer its fans a victory on one occasion, which dates back to October 2008, by the slimmest of margins.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Date

The perfect opportunity for Jamaica to return to winning ways at home against Mexico, in the context of the 2022-2023 Nations League, is next Tuesday, June 14, when they host them at the National Stadium in Kingston, where they will have the full support of their fans.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Jamaica vs Mexico

Mexico brings a team full of youngsters looking to earn a place in the final roster for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 with a strong performance in the Nations League against Jamaica. You can tune in to this game in the United States on Fubo TV or Paramount + (free trial). You can also watch it on Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, and TUDN USA.

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico anywhere

In case you are not in the United States, there is no problem because you will still be able to enjoy the match between Jamaica and the youthful Mexico National Team in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League thanks to Atlas VPN.