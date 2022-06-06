Jamaica take on Suriname at Independence Park in Kingston for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Jamaica and Suriname meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston. Two teams play again to define the group leader, another tie would not be beneficial for either of them. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Jamaica tied their first game in the tournament against Suriname, but the Reggae Boyz scored the first goal of the game in the 39th minute, after that Suriname's offensive attack was poor until the game was tied by a Jamaica player (Knight own goal 84th minute).

Suriname were lucky during the game against Jamaica as their offensive attack was weak for most of the game. That draw was the third best result for Suriname in 2022, before that game they lost two International Friendly games against Thailand and French Guiana.

Jamaica vs Suriname: Date

Jamaica and Suriname play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, June 7 at Independence Park in Kingston. The home team is ready to prove that the tie in the first game was a matter of luck for the visitors, but the visitors want to fight to the end to win or tie again.

Jamaica vs Suriname: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Jamaica vs Suriname at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Jamaica and Suriname at the Independence Park in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

