Set for an exciting showdown, Qatar and Jordan are gearing up for the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Delve into this comprehensive guide, where you’ll discover all the essential details about the game, ensuring you stay well-informed on how to catch the action, how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
It will be the final of a surprising Asian tournament, as none of the main favorites (Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, or Australia) managed to reach the ultimate match. Now, the tournament’s fate lies in the hands of two unexpected rivals. Jordan has steadily progressed, securing victories in all its games during regulation time.
Their 2-0 triumph in the semifinals against South Korea was particularly crucial and surprising. On the other hand, Qatar capitalized on its home advantage, showcasing significant potential, especially in the semifinals against Iran. The upcoming final promises an intriguing clash between these unexpected contenders as they vie for the title in this surprising turn of events in the Asian tournament.
Jordan vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (February 11)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 11)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 11)
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Jordan vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+ 10, 10 Play
Brazil: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3, beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
India: FanCode
Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+
International: Onefootball, Triller TV+, Sport 24 Extra, YouTube
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Jordan: beIN Asian Cup 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 2, TOD
Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena, Astro Go, TV Okey, Sukan RTM, Astro Arena Ball
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Philippines: RCTI+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Qatar: Alkass Extra One, Alkass Extra Two, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN Asian Cup 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SSC, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 3
Singapore: meWATCH
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 2, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 3
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal