Jordan vs Qatar: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 10, 2024

Set for an exciting showdown, Qatar and Jordan are gearing up for the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Delve into this comprehensive guide, where you’ll discover all the essential details about the game, ensuring you stay well-informed on how to catch the action, how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

It will be the final of a surprising Asian tournament, as none of the main favorites (Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, or Australia) managed to reach the ultimate match. Now, the tournament’s fate lies in the hands of two unexpected rivals. Jordan has steadily progressed, securing victories in all its games during regulation time.

Their 2-0 triumph in the semifinals against South Korea was particularly crucial and surprising. On the other hand, Qatar capitalized on its home advantage, showcasing significant potential, especially in the semifinals against Iran. The upcoming final promises an intriguing clash between these unexpected contenders as they vie for the title in this surprising turn of events in the Asian tournament.

Jordan vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 11)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 11)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 11)

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Jordan vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+ 10, 10 Play

Brazil: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3, beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

India: FanCode

Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

International: Onefootball, Triller TV+, Sport 24 Extra, YouTube

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Jordan: beIN Asian Cup 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 2, TOD

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena, Astro Go, TV Okey, Sukan RTM, Astro Arena Ball

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: RCTI+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: Alkass Extra One, Alkass Extra Two, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN Asian Cup 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SSC, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 3

Singapore: meWATCH

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 2, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN Asian Cup 3

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal