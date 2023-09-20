He’s done it again. Just like he did in other games this season, Jude Bellingham stepped up when Real Madrid needed him the most, scoring the game-winning goal for Carlo Ancelotti‘s side against Union Berlin in the first round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Englishman, who joined the Spanish giants this summer, capitalized on a loose ball in the box to put it in the back of the net and send the Santiago Bernabeu wild after 94 minutes.

Bellingham is enjoying a fantastic start to life in Madrid, having scored six goals in as many games so far. Though there were many expectations around him, no one thought he would make such an impact so fast.

Jude Bellingham continues to save Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Apart from being the team’s top scorer this season, Jude Bellingham also boasts five game-winning goals with the Real Madrid shirt. Before giving his side the victory against the Bundesliga side, the 20-year-old had also netted late goals against Getafe (95th minute) and Celta de Vigo (81st minute).

Jude Bellingham’s six goals with Real Madrid so far

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid (36′) Almeria 1-3 Real Madrid (19′) Almeria 1-3 Real Madrid (60′) Celta 0-1 Real Madrid (81′) Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe (95′) Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin (94′)

Bellingham discovers a new strength

Even though he proved to be extremely gifted during his time in Germany, Bellingham didn’t stand out for being a goalscoring machine. In fact, he left Dortmund with 24 goals scored in 132 games.

Now, he has more goals than the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for Real Madrid this term. Whether Bellingham keeps up with this streak remains to be seen, but he already scored crucial goals for his side.

How much did Real Madrid spend for Jude Bellingham?

Real Madrid forked out €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Needless to say, he’s proving to be worth every single penny.