Lionel Messi may lead the race for the Ballon d’Or (again) this year, but it looks like a matter of time before the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland start to dominate the conversation.

Apart from shining for Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old striker has already helped France win the World Cup and only Messi’s Argentina prevented him from making it back-to-back titles in Qatar. Besides, Mbappe is on pace to breaking Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record.

The Norwegian star, meanwhile, has forged a reputation for being a goal-scoring machine at just 23, making a huge impact in his first season at Manchester City. Gareth Bale, however, says Jude Bellingham also has what it takes to win the prize at some point.

Gareth Bale thinks Jude Bellingham can win Ballon d’Or in the future

“The sky is the limit for him if he keeps doing what he is doing,” Bale told Sky Sports when asked if he believes Bellingham could be a future Ballon d’Or winner. “I haven’t seen a lot, but he has made a great start, scoring a lot of goals which is important at a club like Madrid. He’s doing well. I hope he keeps on going and makes Britain proud.”

At 20, Bellingham got off to a great start to life in Spain. Real Madrid acquired the young midfielder for 103 million euros this summer, and the English sensation is already living up to the expectations.

Who are the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees?