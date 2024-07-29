Few players have won what Julian Alvarez has won in such a short career: a FIFA World Cup, two Copa Américas with Argentina, and a slew of championships with River Plate and Manchester City, from the Copa Libertadores to the UEFA Champions League.

Julian Alvarez is a born winner, and like players of high pedigree, he wants his chance. Often, at Manchester City, the 24-year-old striker lives in the shadow of Erling Haaland.

So far, Alvarez has posted very positive numbers in his two seasons at Manchester City, with 36 goals in 103 matches. While his minutes were higher last season, he was often benched in the club’s most important games.

Julian Alvarez on Manchester City Future

The Argentine striker spoke to DSports Radio in his native Argentina and stated he has yet to decide what his future will be, but he will take a strong look. “Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes in the team in the Premier League, but it’s true that in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision.

“I haven’t stopped to think things through calmly. Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself.“

Alvarez has a contract with Manchester City until June 2028. He would most likely require over $80 million in transfer fees, and he has some suitors. The one that has shown the most interest has been Atlético Madrid.