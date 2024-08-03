Julian Alvarez, Manchester City star, is the visible face of a problem that affects many footballers. FIFPro denounces FIFA for putting the health of players at risk and demands changes in the organization of world soccer.

FIFA and the players’ union, FIFPro, are locked in a battle for control of the football calendar and the organization of the Club World Cup. Amid this dispute, the case of Julian Alvarez has been used by FIFPro as an example of the negative consequences of an overly busy calendar.

The Argentine player, after a grueling season that included winning the World Cup with Argentina, played in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, his participation in the Olympic tournament was cut short in the quarterfinals, ending a soccer year that lasted for almost 13 months.

FIFPro has repeatedly denounced that the saturation of matches seriously harms the health of footballers. The case of Alvarez, who has only had a short break between seasons, serves as evidence of this problem.

FIFPro and the European Leagues vs. FIFA

The union organized, along with the main European leagues, has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, arguing that world football’s governing body is putting players’ health at risk by imposing an excessively busy schedule.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For its part, FIFA has defended its decision to host a Club World Cup in the middle of the year, arguing that this tournament will generate more revenue and attract a wider audience. However, FIFPro and the European leagues consider this decision to be selfish and does not take into account the well-being of the players.

The case of Julian Alvarez: a clear example

The case of Julian Alvarez is paradigmatic of the situation that many professional footballers live in. The demand to play a large number of games throughout the season, with hardly any time to rest and recover, puts his physical and mental health at risk.

FIFPro has used the case of the Argentine winger to make this problem visible and put pressure on FIFA to make changes to the calendar. The union organization believes that it is necessary to establish clear limits and ensure that players have adequate rest time between each season.