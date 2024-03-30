Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are having a spectacular season in the Bundesliga, remaining undefeated after 26 matches. They have a 10-point lead over Bayern Munich and, unless a catastrophe occurs, they are set to be crowned champions in Germany.

If that weren’t enough, Bayer Leverkusen survived a tremendous series against Qarabag to reach the Europa League quarterfinals. Additionally, in the DFB Pokal, they will play the semifinals against Düsseldorf. Alive in all competitions.

As a result of this magical run, Xabi Alonso has become one of the most coveted coaches in European soccer. His past as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid seemed to make his departure inevitable.

What will be the next team of Xabi Alonso?

In a highly anticipated press conference, Xabi Alonso confirmed that he will return as the coach of Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-2025 season. At the moment, he will not make the leap to the Premier League or La Liga.

“It’s been a season in which we had a lot of speculation regarding my future. I wanted to use that time of the International Break to reflect a little bit better and to take a decision. My decision is to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen.”

Following Jürgen Klopp’s announcement confirming his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season, Xabi Alonso emerged as the ideal candidate for a long-term project with the Reds. However, that will not happen.

“For sure, all the decisions, you need to analyze well. I’ve tried to take the right ones. I feel that this is the right place for me to develop as a coach. I am a young coach, I have to feel it and right now I fell this is the right place. I feel that my job is not over here.”

Will Xabi Alonso coach Real Madrid?

Now, this option seems more plausible. Carlo Ancelotti decided to stay at Real Madrid despite a significant offer from the Brazilian national team. If the Italian remains for one or two more seasons with the Merengues, Alonso could be the ideal successor after gaining more experience in Germany.