Liverpool have a surprising new favorite to replace Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season.

A few weeks ago, Jürgen Klopp surprised the Premier League by announcing that he was leaving his position as manager of Liverpool at the end of the current season. At that time, the Reds were still alive in three competitions.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time. I’m running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously. I’m absolutely fine now, but I know that I cannot do the job again, again and again.”

Now, Liverpool were surprisingly eliminated by Atalanta in the Europa League quarterfinals, Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup and they no longer control their destiny in the Premier League. The farewell tour took an unexpected turn.

In this scenario, the team’s front office has initiated various options to replace the German coach. However, it seems that one name is starting to gain an advantage.

Who will replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool?

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Arne Slot has become the favorite to replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool. He is currently coach of Feyenoord, defending champions in Eredivisie.

“Liverpool are already discussing contract terms with Arne Slot, represented by Rafaela Pimenta. No issues as he’s super keen. He’s given his green light to the move on Tuesday, after initial positive contact. Meanwhile, Liverpool discussing compensation fee with Feyenoord.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has already warned that he will take at least a year off and that, if he returns to the Premier League, he wouldn’t do it for any team other than Liverpool.