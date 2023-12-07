Jurgen Klopp speaks his mind, the Liverpool manager has not been shy to talk about some deep lying issues in world soccer, especially how players are being pushed to the limit. Klopp is not alone, Uruguay’s manager Marcelo Bielsa echoed the same sentiments when he took over La Celeste, claiming as time has gone on players rest less and are being forced to play more and more, in all conditions no matter the risk.

Another issue Klopp has spoken about is early weekend kick off times when his team has played into the late hours on a Wednesday night for example. It was something Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland wanted to joke about, but Klopp hit back.

It is important to note that it was a post-game interview after Liverpool’s away win 2-0 over Sheffield United, where the result left the Reds in second place 2 points behind league leaders Arsenal after 15 games.

Jurgen Klopp slams Marcus Buckland

When Buckland made the cheeky joke about Liverpool’s “favorite kick-off time”, Klopp went all out, “That’s really brave to make a joke about that. We go home, I don’t know exactly what time we will get home, we will arrive, maybe 1am-2am tonight and then play again. We have two sessions.”

Klopp got even more heated when he processed the “joke” and continued to cut loose, “I realize that you don’t understand it as well, even when you work in football, so why should I explain again? If you make a joke of that you are completely ignorant. But its good, football is entertainment and it’s all good.”

When Buckland realized he had upset the Liverpool manager he tried to apologize but an angry Klopp was not having it ending on, “You were already. All good, you can say what you want. I cannot say what I want because that would be really different. If you make a joke of that you are completely ignorant.”

It was an awkward moment for an otherwise normal game for Liverpool who suffered the setback of defender Joel Matip who ruptured his ACL.