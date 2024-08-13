The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen over Lionel Messi as the GOAT by a USMNT and Juventus player.

One of the historical debates in football revolves around who is truly the GOAT. Many have shared differing opinions based on their personal experiences, including a USMNT star who chose his former Juventus teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, over Lionel Messi.

For several years, two players have shattered every record imaginable, generating both admirers and critics. They have created a true football divide and sparked a new debate on who is the new GOAT: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Many professional players publicly declare their support for one or the other in this debate. Often, those who have played alongside both the Portuguese and the Argentine tend to lean toward one side or the other.

During the 2020-21 season, one of the stars of the USMNT played alongside CR7 in Juventus. Over the course of that year, they developed a strong bond, which is why, when asked in an interview whether he considered Ronaldo or Messi the greatest of all time, he didn’t hesitate to respond.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. (R) look on during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on December 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

The player in question is none other than Weston McKennie, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. It was during that year that the American was amazed by every training session and match he shared with the Portuguese forward.

Weston McKennie’s top 5 choices

In addition to choosing his former Portuguese teammate over the Argentine star, Weston McKennie made four other decisions about player selections in an interview with @GoalUSA.

Another interesting detail is that when asked whether he would choose Vinicius Jr or Kylian Mbappe, the American player opted for the Brazilian, leaving the new Real Madrid superstar behind.

What’s next for Weston McKennie?

The American player is entering the final year of his contract with the Turin team and is awaiting his future once it concludes. While he has been linked with moves to both Premier League and MLS teams, his destination remains uncertain, and he is focused on preparing for the upcoming Serie A season.