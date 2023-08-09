The 30-year-old striker has had his issues at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku was stated as “failing as a person and as a man” by Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti.

All this stems from news that Lukaku has no interest in returning to Inter Milan and knowing he has no place at Chelsea the former Everton star wants a move to Juventus.

Juventus, who may need a striker to replace Dušan Vlahović, who has offers from many clubs including Inter Milan, the Old Lady supporters were not too thrilled at the prospects of Lukaku signings with the Serie A giants.

Juventus ultras show brutal sign towards Romelu Lukaku

On Twitter an image surfaced where fans held a makeshift sign that stated, “Lukaku stay in Milano. We already have a second goalkeeper” and on Instagram the ultras doubled down with “Here you will never be welcome”.

Lukaku had a decent season for Inter Milan as they fell in the UEFA Champions League final, the Belgian scored 14 goals in 37 games while on loan last season.