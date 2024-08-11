Juventus face Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Juventus will play against Atletico Madrid in an exciting 2024 international club friendly game, promising a thrilling clash that fans won’t want to miss. Catch all the live action with our comprehensive guide on how to watch the game, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online in your country.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are gearing up for a fresh start in the new season, both eager to rebound from underwhelming campaigns last year. Juventus struggled to make a mark both domestically and internationally, as the 2023/2024 season served as a transitional phase for the Italian giants.

Similarly, Atletico Madrid, despite showing some promise on the international stage, failed to leave a lasting impact, making last season one to forget. As both clubs aim to restore their reputations, they have retooled their squads and are focused on starting the official competition on a high note.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 11:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Paramount+

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar Plus+