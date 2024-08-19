Trending topics:
Juventus vs Como: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

Juventus will receive Como in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
© IMAGO / BildbyranDusan Vlahovic of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Juventus are set to kick off their 2024/2025 Serie A campaign by hosting Como 1907 in a highly anticipated Matchday 1 clash. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, and we’ve got all the crucial details, including how to watch live on TV or stream the game online in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Como in the USA on Paramount+]

Juventus, one of the top contenders for the title, has kicked off their campaign with renewed determination. Following a disappointing previous season, the Bianconeri are set to make their mark both domestically and on the international stage. A strong start is crucial, and nothing less than three points will satisfy the Turin giants as they embark on this season’s journey.

Their opening challenge comes against Como 1907, a team that has just returned to Serie A after more than two decades. While Juventus are heavily favored, this match may prove trickier than expected. Como are eager to make a statement in their comeback, and a victory over Juventus would be the perfect way to announce their return to Italy’s top flight.

Juventus vs Como: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 20)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 20)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 20)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 20)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 20)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Como: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

