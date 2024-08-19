Juventus vs Como: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

Juventus will receive Como in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Juventus are set to kick off their 2024/2025 Serie A campaign by hosting Como 1907 in a highly anticipated Matchday 1 clash. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, and we’ve got all the crucial details, including how to watch live on TV or stream the game online in your country.

Juventus, one of the top contenders for the title, has kicked off their campaign with renewed determination. Following a disappointing previous season, the Bianconeri are set to make their mark both domestically and on the international stage. A strong start is crucial, and nothing less than three points will satisfy the Turin giants as they embark on this season’s journey.

Their opening challenge comes against Como 1907, a team that has just returned to Serie A after more than two decades. While Juventus are heavily favored, this match may prove trickier than expected. Como are eager to make a statement in their comeback, and a victory over Juventus would be the perfect way to announce their return to Italy’s top flight.

Juventus vs Como: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 20)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Como: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

