Napoli vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 9, 2026

Napoli host Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With both sides entering the new European campaign with plenty at stake, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Napoli vs Arsenal Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in the USA

Napoli vs. Arsenal will be available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which carries UEFA Champions League matches throughout the competition. The game is also available through ViX.

Can I watch Napoli vs Arsenal for free?

There is no confirmed standalone free stream for the full Napoli vs. Arsenal match in the United States. The game is scheduled for Paramount+, so viewers need access to the service to watch the complete match live.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Napoli and Arsenal begin their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaigns with a major test at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 9. The matchup is part of Matchday 1 of the league phase, where 36 clubs compete in a single table and every result contributes to the race for a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the Round of 16.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

For Napoli, the game represents the start of their fourth Champions League campaign in five seasons, but the Partenopei enter the European opener after a difficult start to the domestic season.

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Massimiliano Allegri‘s side most recently suffered a 3-2 defeat against Inter after leading 2-0, with Rasmus Hojlund and Matteo Politano scoring for Napoli. The result highlighted both the team’s attacking potential and its difficulty protecting an advantage.

The Italian champions will also have an important new weapon available. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to make his first Napoli start, having previously appeared from the bench during the opening games of the season.

His creativity could be particularly important against an Arsenal side that arrives in much stronger form. Napoli, however, will be without Scott McTominay, who is sidelined after heart surgery.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, begin another Champions League campaign after reaching the final last season. Mikel Arteta‘s team has also made a perfect start domestically, winning its first three Premier League matches, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea. That gives the Gunners considerable momentum heading into a difficult away fixture in Naples.

Napoli vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafa Marin, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, Billy Gilmour; Alisson Santos, Rasmus Hojlund, Matteo Politano.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa, Ben White; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi; Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Kai Havertz.

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What time is the Napoli vs Arsenal match?

The Napoli vs. Arsenal match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Italy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.