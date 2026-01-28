Trending topics:
Why is Cole Palmer not starting today for Chelsea vs Napoli in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s star winger, is not in the starting lineup against Napoli for Matchday 8 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, and here’s why.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

Matchday 8 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League is here. In the final game of the league phase, Chelsea face Napoli in a tough clash in Italy, and the English side will have to do so without Cole Palmer in the starting XI.

In recent days, rumors have swirled about Cole Palmer potentially leaving Chelsea next season. The winger has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Amid those rumors, the English forward has been named on the bench for Chelsea’s visit to Napoli in the Champions League. However, his absence from the starting lineup is due to a lingering thigh injury, and head coach Liam Rosenior does not want Palmer to risk aggravating the issue.

Chelsea starting XI vs. Napoli

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the 2025–26 Champions League standings. From that position, they would advance directly to the Round of 16, but a loss combined with other results could push them out of the top eight.

Chelsea starting XI: Robert Sánchez; Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Malo Gusto; Moisés Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernández; Pedro Neto, Estêvão, João Pedro.

What happens if Chelsea win, draw, or lose vs. Napoli?

A win against Napoli would automatically secure Chelsea’s place in the Round of 16. With a draw, Rosenior’s side would need to wait for other results to see whether they finish in the top eight. A defeat would be disastrous, as there are currently 10 teams battling for the final top-eight spots, and a win by any of them could send Chelsea into the playoff round instead.

Better Collective Logo