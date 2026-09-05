Inter Milan vs Napoli: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 5, 2026

Inter Milan host Napoli at San Siro in a heavyweight Serie A Matchday 3 clash. The reigning champions have started perfectly, while Napoli look to rebound from a home loss. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Milan vs Napoli Tournament Serie A Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels CBS Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock

How to watch Inter Milan vs Napoli in the USA

Inter Milan vs. Napoli will be available to watch in the United States on CBS, with streaming available through Fubo, Peacock and Paramount+.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Napoli for free?

Fubo offers a free way to watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli in the USA. The platform shows the game on CBS and currently displays a “$0 Today” option, allowing eligible new users to try the service for free and cancel at any time.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Milan and Napoli meet at San Siro in the first major Serie A test of the season for the Nerazzurri, with both clubs already carrying different momentum into Matchday 3. Inter have won their first two games, defeating Monza 4-1 and Cagliari 1-0, while Napoli followed a 2-0 victory over Genoa with a 2-1 home defeat to Como.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan warms up before the Serie A match (Source: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

That leaves Inter on six points and Napoli on three, making Saturday’s result particularly relevant this early in the campaign. A third straight win would keep Cristian Chivu‘s team perfect and give the defending champions another boost, while Massimiliano Allegri‘s Napoli can immediately make up ground by taking three points in Milan.

Advertisement

The matchup also brings together two clubs that have shared the last four Serie A titles, according to Inter’s official preview. That recent history makes this more than an ordinary Matchday 3 fixture: it is an early meeting between two teams expected to be involved in the Scudetto race again this season.

There is plenty of history between the clubs as well. Inter and Napoli have faced each other 160 times in Serie A, with Inter winning 70, Napoli 48 and the remaining 42 ending in draws.

Inter Milan vs Napoli: Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Yann Bisseck; Federico Dimarco, Piotr Zielinski, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Andy Diouf; Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafa Marin, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa; Alisson Santos, Rasmus Hojlund, Matteo Politano.

What time is the Inter Milan vs Napoli match?

The Inter Milan vs Napoli match kicks off on Saturday, September 5, at 12:00 PM ET at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. The official Italian schedule lists the match for 6:00 PM CEST, which corresponds to noon on the U.S. East Coast.

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM