Karim Benzema has had an unforgettable season. He has won the Spanish Super Cup, conquered the 2021-2022 La Liga season, was the top scorer of the Spanish tournament with 27 goals, and is one of the great players who played in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

The 34-year-old's high-level places him as one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or. Great figures of soccer history have praised him. His coach, Carlo Ancelotti said about him: "Benzema is getting better every day, like wine. Every day he has more leadership, he feels more important in the team. This is what makes the difference in him”.

But something that has become commonplace for the French striker is that no matter what game he plays, he always wears a bandage on his right hand. Why does Benzema always use a bandage?

It all happened on January 13, 2019, during a match between Real Madrid and Real Betis. Marc Bartra came in hard on the Frenchman and Benzema, to avoid falling face-first into the turf, put his hand out and ended up with an injury that would mark his physical appearance. Benzema fractured the pinky finger of his right hand and has been wearing a bandage ever since.

The Frenchman explained that he had undergone surgery, but without much success. "First I had an operation, but when you have surgery, you have to be off for two months and I wanted to continue with my teammates. I got hurt again, but now I don't have time to stop and to go through another operation. That's why I play with the bandage”, he said.

The bandage has undoubtedly become part of Benzema's body, and only he knows when he will be able to stop using it.