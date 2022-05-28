Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final. Check out here why was the start of the UCL Final delayed.

VIDEO | Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Why was the start of the UCL Final delayed?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in minutes for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final. Real Madrid and Liverpool players did warm-up training and headed to the locker room to prepare for the start of the match.

As usual in the Champions League Final, before the start of the big match, there will be a show. Camila Cabello will be the singer who will cheer on the fans.

Everything was ready for the game to start, but something happened. The players left the field and Camila Cabello did not start the show. Why was the start of the game delayed?

Why was the start of the game delayed?

When the show was expected to start, stadium security announced that the start of the match was delayed due to problems.

The problem was that Liverpool fans were affected access to the stadium. Many fans of the English team bought tickets for the final, and when they wanted to enter the stadium, they were not allowed access because their tickets were fake.

The fans continued to do their best to get into the game anyway, which is why the start of the final was delayed. In the meantime, the players resumed their pre-competitive warm-ups. Eventually, the match is expected to start 3:30 PM (ET).