Karim Benzema is entering the final stages of his latest agreement with Real Madrid and he might become a free agent after the 2022-2023 season. Here, take a look at the details of the French striker's contract with the reigning Champions League monarchs.

Although Erling Haaland has started a revolution after signing with Manchester City, the truth is that the best player in the world for the last few months has been Karim Benzema. The French striker was the key piece for Real Madrid in order to conquer the 2021-2022 La Liga and the 2021-2022 Champions League. It was only the fourth time in club's history that they achieved this feat, the famous 'Double' or Doblete (Liga and Champions).

As a result, Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or and he must certainly will join Luka Modric as the only players who have threatened Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quest for this prestigious award during the last decade.

Still, there's a big question looming in Karim Benzema's future. With the 2022 World Cup in sight, and his great effort to help Real Madrid in their recent financial crisis, a new contract must be sealed before the end of 2022. In order to understand the context for the negotiations, let's take a look at how much the Spanish club pays him right now.

Karim Benzema's contract with Real Madrid: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

On August of 2021, Real Madrid announced that Karim Benzema signed a two-year deal which keeps the striker with the team until the summer of 2023. During the club's economic crisis, as a direct consequence of the pandemic, the French player took a 10 per cent reduction to his salary in the first year of the agreement earning €7.2 million. This meant €600k per month, €150k per week, €21k per day and €900 per hour.

After that great gesture, the team decided to compensate him for the second year and Benzema got a 15 per cent raise. This means his annual salary for the second half of the agreement is €8.3 million. So, during this season which ends on June 2023, Karim Benzema earns €691k per month, €173k per week, €25k per day and €1041 per hour.