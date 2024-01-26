A report came out from Spain that given the situation facing Karim Benzema at Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, he may return to Real Madrid, but one of his brother’s called such talk “fake news” on Instagram.

The report indicated that Carlo Ancelotti would be open to Benzema’s return to Real Madrid, but Florentino Perez said “no”. Benzema has stated he does not plan to leave Saudi Arabia, despite reports he is unhappy with the club.

Marcello Gallardo did not include the French striker on Al Ittihad’s tour of Dubai, and reports speculate that the new manager could be on his way out if he does not fix his situation with Benzema.

Al Ittihad and Karim Benzema’s current state

After a positive start with Al Ittihad, Marcelo Gallardo’s side has lost three straight Saudi Pro League matches, the team is now in seventh and return to action on February 4th.

Despite Al Ittihad’s bosses being happy with the decision to drop Benzema, TyC Sports is reporting that they have done an about face and want their star player back in Gallardo’s line up.

Gallardo, who has a 4-4-1 record, wants to maintain firm, but local reporters are stating that Gallardo has an up and down relationship with the board at Al Ittihad and his run as manager could be short lived.