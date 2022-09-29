Karim Benzema is the undeniable favorite to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, which will take place on October 17 in Paris. Find out what Kaka, a player who has already won the Ballon d'Or in 2007, has to say about the odds of the Frenchman grabbing the big prize.

The Ballon d'Or is considered to be the most prestigious individual award in soccer, and the candidates for the 2022 edition of the competition are already known. This year, the criteria that are used to choose the winner have been modified. As of this edition, the award will no longer be handed out based on achievements in the calendar year; rather, it will instead be judged based on how the player performed throughout the season.

The gala for this year will take place on October 17 in Paris, and there is a widespread agreement over the player who ought to be awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2022. Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is now the overwhelming favorite to win this year's trophy as the list of 30 contenders is topped by the French striker.

Given that the 34-year-old was the standout player for the Whites' side that won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup in the previous campaign, there is every reason to consider him to be the front-runner. With 44 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, it was his finest season in terms of statistical production in those categories.

Karim Benzema's prospects of winning 2022 Ballon d'Or per Kaka

Karim Benzema is a Real Madrid club icon since he has been a member of the team for more then a decade and is a regular starter. The more years he spends on the field, the more proficient he becomes, as was shown by his great individual statistics and team crowns in the previous season.

The pieces are falling into place for him to win the next Ballon d'Or honor and take over for Lionel Messi as the best player in the world at the moment. This was also the assessment of his former teammate Kaka, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2007.

The legendary midfield maestro is of the opinion that his former Los Blancos colleague is a player who should be honored with the coveted individual award. Nevertheless, the former great player feels that it is not a guarantee that Benzema will be the one to grab the prize.