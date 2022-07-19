Paris Saint Germain will play against Kawasaki Frontale in a 2022 summer friendly game. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 friendly game in your country

In a preparatory summer friendly for the 2022/2023 season, Paris Saint Germain will play Kawasaki Frontal at the Japan National Stadium. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast on FuboTV in the US.

PSG want to start preparing in the best way for what will be the 2022/2023 season, in which the main objective will be to obtain the UEFA Champions League, a tournament for which they have been fighting for several years, but without obtaining it yet. It will be important to prepare all its stars to go in search of the long-awaited UCL.

Kawasaki Frontale is one of the best placed teams in the J1 standings. They are third with 37 points, just 3 behind the second (Kashima Antlers), but 8 points behind the leaders, Yokohama FM. Of course for the Japanese team it will be a challenge and an important test to measure their level against one of the best teams in Europe.

Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Kawasaki Frontale will face PSG in this 2022 summer friendly game this Wednesday, July 20 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Belize: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 7:30 AM

Brunei: 6:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Malaysia: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Portugal: 11:30 AM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN Norte

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Brunei: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United States: CBS Sports Network, FuboTV

