The FIFA Club World Cup, revamped to now include 32 teams, will feature some of the biggest stars, such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr won’t be participating, but Al Hilal CEO has responded to rumors that the club is interested in the Portuguese ahead of the tournament.

When asked about the reported interest in the club on Ronaldo, especially in the wake of the Club World Cup and a potential match-up with Messi, Esteve Calzada told GiveMeSport (via Fabrizio Romano): “That sounds like science fiction.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not our player so it’s difficult to comment on that. He’s not a free agent now… it’s not nice to talk about that”, he said. Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr runs through 2025, but there’s reports he is interested in being extended for another year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My understanding is that he’s still speaking with Al Nassr to extend his contract. The conversation is ongoing,” said Romano in his YouTube channel a week ago. The Portuguese forward has also said that Al Nassr will “probably” be his last club before he retires.

Advertisement

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is set to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (IMAGO/Icon Sportwire)

Advertisement

Al Hilal are focused on Neymar for now

On the other hand, Al Hilal are, reportedly, expecting to extend their deal with Neymar, whose contract runs through June 2025, just days before the FIFA Club World Cup is expected to start in Miami.

Advertisement

see also FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage draw set: Messi, Inter Miami's opponents

Neymar, who has only been able to play four games with the team due to his ACL injury, is also being targeted by his boyhood club, Santos. The Brazilian club, which is returning to the first division in the country, is set to bring Neymar back, as well as other former legends.

Neymar could renew with Al Hilal (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Groups

In the upcoming edition, the FIFA Club World Cup will adopt a knockout format after the group stage, with the top two teams from each group moving forward. The knockout phase will consist of four stages: a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

Messi’s Inter Miami will host Al Ahly in the opening match at the Hard Rock Stadium. They will be joined by Palmeiras from Brazil and Porto from Portugal in their group.

Advertisement

see also Neymar to face former PSG teammate Mbappe at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Al Hilal will play Real Madrid, promising an interesting encounter between former teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The competition will take place over four weeks in the United States, from June 15 to July 13.