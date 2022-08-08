After Aguero left, things are not the same for Manchester City and the fans were waiting for someone to fill the void left by the Argentine. Check here what record they are sharing.

Manchester City are one of the big favorites to win the 2022-2023 Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and any other tournament. The team's roster is one of the most expensive in England and Europe.

But after Kun Agüero left the team was in need of a player like him to become Manchester City's next game changer. Of course, finding that type of player was not going to be easy, not even with all the oil money in the world.

The good news is Erling Haaland is exactly the player with the game changer profile that Manchester City needed, despite the fact that some soccer pundits say that there is still a long way to go before Haaland adapts to the English league, so far he is showing his top form.

What record do Aguero and Haaland share in Manchester City?

Kun Aguero set a lot of records at Manchester City and it is unlikely that anyone will be able to break all those records, but Haaland could set a couple of new records in the coming seasons if he plays like he did in Germany. For now, Haaland is the first player since Agüero to score two goals in his Premier League debut for Manchester City.

Haaland scored two goals in Manchester City's first win of the 2022-2023 Premier League season against West Ham United, one goal scored at the first half (36th minute) and the second goal at the 65th minute.

When was the first time Agüero played in the Premier League?

His first game was on August 15, 2011, but he was not a starter during that game against Swansea City, he was a substitute and entered the game in the 59th minute. That game ended 4-0 with two goals scored by Agüero.