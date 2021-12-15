At the Camp Nou, Sergio Kun Agüero announced his retirement from professional soccer due to the arrhythmia that was discovered a few weeks ago in the match between Barcelona against Alaves. Undoubtedly, one of the saddest soccer news in recent years.

"This conference is to tell you that I have decided to stop playing soccer," announced Agüero at the Camp Nou, who says goodbye to Barcelona after 5 games (1 as a starter) and a goal against Real Madrid. All his teammates and even Pep Guardiola were present at the press conference.

"I am very happy for the decision I made. First is my health, we already know that I made this decision because of the problem I had a month ago. I was in good hands and they told me that the best thing to do was to stop playing", he added. "I made the decision 10 days ago. I did everything I could but it was not possible. I am very proud of the career I have had, I never thought I would make it to Europe. I thank Independiente, Atletico Madrid, the people of Manchester City and Barcelona".

Kun Agüero, one of the best

Despite his early retirement, Agüero bids farewell having proven himself to be one of the best soccer players of recent times and with a host of records to his name. In total, he has scored 379 goals and made 118 assists in 663 appearances at club level (Source: Transfermarkt). At Manchester City he won a total of 15 titles.

Agüero achieved two more records before his departure from Manchester City. First, on January 12, 2020, he scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa in the Premier League to reach 177 goals in this competition and become the top foreign goal scorer, surpassing Thierry Henry. And on May 23, 2021, in his last Premier League game with the 'citizens' shirt, he scored twice to surpass Wayne Rooney as the top scorer for a single club in the Premier League (184).