French player Kylian Mbappe has broken one of Cristiano Ronaldo's prodigious records with Real Madrid. Here are all the details!

Kylian Mbappe has arrived at Real Madrid to make history. In just one month, the French striker has already broken a record held by Portuguese and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol and feels lucky to have him as a friend and advisor. Mbappe has acknowledged that the presentation he had at the Bernabeu was a nod to the Portuguese, who marked an era at the club.

Mbappe’s official presentation in the white shirt brought together 80,000 people at the Santiago Bernabeu, who chanted his name. In just a few weeks, Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in one of his most important records.

What record of Cristiano Ronaldo has Kylian Mbappe beaten?

Real Madrid’s new player, Kylian Mbappe, has broken the record for the most jerseys sold at the club. In the first 5 weeks, the first batch of shirts with Mbappe’s name sold out. Since his arrival on June 3, the sale of shirts with his name on them has been a resounding success.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal takes a penalty in the shoot-out during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Official figures reveal that the French striker generates the sale of almost 7,000 shirts every 24 hours. This rate surpasses the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who in his first year (2009) sold 3,300 shirts per day.

The arrival of Mbappe has meant a great boost for Real Madrid’s economy. The club’s stores have been crowded with fans looking for the shirt of the new white idol.