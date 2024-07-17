Kylian Mbappe has arrived at Real Madrid to make history. In just one month, the French striker has already broken a record held by Portuguese and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Frenchman has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol and feels lucky to have him as a friend and advisor. Mbappe has acknowledged that the presentation he had at the Bernabeu was a nod to the Portuguese, who marked an era at the club.
Mbappe’s official presentation in the white shirt brought together 80,000 people at the Santiago Bernabeu, who chanted his name. In just a few weeks, Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in one of his most important records.
What record of Cristiano Ronaldo has Kylian Mbappe beaten?
Real Madrid’s new player, Kylian Mbappe, has broken the record for the most jerseys sold at the club. In the first 5 weeks, the first batch of shirts with Mbappe’s name sold out. Since his arrival on June 3, the sale of shirts with his name on them has been a resounding success.
Official figures reveal that the French striker generates the sale of almost 7,000 shirts every 24 hours. This rate surpasses the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who in his first year (2009) sold 3,300 shirts per day.
The arrival of Mbappe has meant a great boost for Real Madrid’s economy. The club’s stores have been crowded with fans looking for the shirt of the new white idol.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.