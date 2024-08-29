Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe to face his brother with Real Madrid in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

The draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League has set up a sibling showdown: Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid will face off against his brother Ethan's club.

By Natalia Lobo

During the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw, it was determined that Real Madrid will face Lille in the 36-team league phase. That means that Kylian Mbappé will face his brother, Ethan, who plays in the French team.

The two of them were signed by Paris Saint Germain in 2017, with Ethan playing for the under-12 team. The younger brother climbed his way into the senior team, making his debut in 2022 at only 15 years old.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

