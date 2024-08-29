Kylian Mbappe to face his brother with Real Madrid in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

The draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League has set up a sibling showdown: Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid will face off against his brother Ethan's club.

During the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw, it was determined that Real Madrid will face Lille in the 36-team league phase. That means that Kylian Mbappé will face his brother, Ethan, who plays in the French team.

The two of them were signed by Paris Saint Germain in 2017, with Ethan playing for the under-12 team. The younger brother climbed his way into the senior team, making his debut in 2022 at only 15 years old.

Development story.