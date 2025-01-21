Trending topics:
CFB

NCAAF News: Kirk Herbstreit sends support message to Ryan Day after Ohio State’s Natty win

He wasn’t the only one sending a message to Ryan Day, but Kirk Herbstreit’s words echoed what many others were saying: more respect for the head coach after leading Ohio State to a National Championship.

By Richard Tovar

Kirk Herbstreit
© Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire/Getty ImagesKirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was one of the many personalities who took the opportunity to send a clear message about Ryan Day and Ohio State’s victory in the National Championship against Notre Dame, securing a 34-23 win and marking the Buckeyes’ return to the ranks of college football’s elite.

“I hear the stories behind the curtain, I know what he and his wife and his family go through. It’s really, it’s tough. It’s tough to be a coach at a premium school where you’re expected to win every game. He handled it with such class.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats
NFL

After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats

Bengals reportedly interested in DC who recently appeared in CFP National Championship
NFL

Bengals reportedly interested in DC who recently appeared in CFP National Championship

Will Howard sends heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, rest of the Buckeyes after championship win
College Football

Will Howard sends heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, rest of the Buckeyes after championship win

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open
Tennis

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Better Collective Logo