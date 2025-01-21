NCAAF News: Kirk Herbstreit sends support message to Ryan Day after Ohio State’s Natty win

Kirk Herbstreit was one of the many personalities who took the opportunity to send a clear message about Ryan Day and Ohio State’s victory in the National Championship against Notre Dame, securing a 34-23 win and marking the Buckeyes’ return to the ranks of college football’s elite.

“I hear the stories behind the curtain, I know what he and his wife and his family go through. It’s really, it’s tough. It’s tough to be a coach at a premium school where you’re expected to win every game. He handled it with such class.”

Developing story…