NFL News: After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats

Lamar Jackson gave everything he could in the final game of the 2024 season, where he watched the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Buffalo Bills, marking the end of his season. However, interestingly, that loss allowed him to tie a stat with Peyton Manning.

According to stats, both Jackson and Manning are tied in the number of Super Bowl appearances in their first seven seasons, with zero for each. Additionally, at this point in their careers, Manning, like Jackson, had a 3-5 playoff record and had been a multiple-time MVP.

