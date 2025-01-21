NFL News: After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats

Lamar Jackson gave everything he could in the final game of the 2024 season, where he watched the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Buffalo Bills, marking the end of his season. However, interestingly, that loss allowed him to tie a stat with Peyton Manning.
According to stats, both Jackson and Manning are tied in the number of Super Bowl appearances in their first seven seasons, with zero for each. Additionally, at this point in their careers, Manning, like Jackson, had a 3-5 playoff record and had been a multiple-time MVP.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.