Where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Khaleej will host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live, with the game broadcast on TV networks and available via streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Al Nassr‘s hopes of staying in contention took a major blow with a Matchday 15 draw against Al Taawon, as league leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal delivered commanding victories—4-1 over Al Raed and a staggering 9-0 over Al Fateh, respectively.

With 29 points, Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad now find themselves 11 points behind the top spot, making every match crucial if they hope to remain in the title race. Their next challenge comes against seventh-place Al Khaleej, who sit on 23 points and are determined to close the gap on higher-ranked opponents.

When will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Khaleej take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 16 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Tuesday, January 21. The action is set to kick off at 9:50 AM (ET).

Fabio Santos Martins from Al Khaleej Club – Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:50 AM

CT: 8:50 AM

MT: 7:50 AM

PT: 6:50 AM

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.