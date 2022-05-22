The two teams from Los Angeles will face each other in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 US Open Cup in the US

The Dignity Health Sports Park will host what will be one of the most interesting duels of the round of 16 of the US Open Cup 2022 LA Galaxy vs LAFC. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels that the round of 16 of the US Open Cup will have since it will be played by two of the best teams in the MLS Western Conference. On one side will be the LA Galaxy, a team that is currently qualifying for the round of 16 in the MLS, but is also fighting for the leadership of the Conference.

On the other side will be another team that fights for the top in the West. Los Angeles FC are pretty strong in the season; with their 2-0 victory in Matchday 13 against Columbus Crew, they have reached 26 points as a result of 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. Without a doubt, this match will be almost like an early final.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 US Open Cup between LA Galaxy and LAFC that will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30 (ET).

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC

You can see this round of 16 game of this 2022 US Open Cup between LA Galaxy and LAFC in the United States on ESPN+.

