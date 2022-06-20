Los Angeles Galaxy will face Sacramento Republic for the quarter finals of the US Open Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 US Open Cup in the US

The quarterfinals of this 2022 edition of the US Open Cup will have this clash between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Sacramento Republic for the quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are one of the main candidates to win the US Open Cup champions trophy this year, especially after eliminating the other Los Angeles team, LAFC, the current leaders of the Western Conference and the entire MLS. Of course in this game they are heavy favorites to win and go to the semifinals.

Their rivals, the Sacramento Republic, are the ones who in this game will seek to surprise a team that they know is superior. They are currently playing USL and are 5th in the Western Conference, while their rivals in this game are 5th in the West as well, but in MLS. Even so, they are confident that they can surprise the Galaxy to reach the semifinals.

LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic: Date

This quarter finals game of the 2022 US Open Cup between LA Galaxy and Sacramento Republic that will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, June 21 at 10:30 (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic

You can see this quarter finals of the 2022 US Open Cup between LA Galaxy and Sacramento Republic in the United States on ESPN+.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic anywhere

