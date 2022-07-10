Los Angeles Galaxy will face San Jose Earthquakes for MLS Matchday 20. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes will face off against each other at Dignity Health Sports Park in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 20. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

Matchday 19 was not good for either team. The San Jose Earthquakes tied against Toronto FC, one of the weakest teams in the Eastern Conference. It was a perfect chance to get the win and move closer to qualifying for the round of 16, but a 2-2 draw didn't help much, and while it's still the end of the regular season, they need to start scoring points if They want to be in the postseason.

It was worse for the Los Angeles Galaxy, who suffered a 3-2 loss on the road to Los Angeles FC, leaving them among the last teams to qualify for the round of 16. Of course, they need to put that bad game behind them and focus on what is coming and now they have a chance against one of the weakest teams in the Western Conference.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Date

This Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes that will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 (ET).

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

You can see this Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

