NFL News: Bills’ Josh Allen to receive a special gift from the University of Wyoming

Josh Allen is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Last season, he not only led the Buffalo Bills on a deep playoff run but also earned MVP honors, adding to a growing list of accolades. Now, the University of Wyoming is preparing another special recognition for him.

According to StatMuse, Allen will be inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025. It’s an honor few players receive before retirement, but he will join an elite group that includes Jerry Hill, a former Wyoming player who went on to win an NFL Championship in 1968.

Although Allen fell short of reaching Super Bowl LIX, the University of Wyoming made sure he was represented on the big stage. The school spent approximately $2 million on a Super Bowl ad featuring a young Allen during his time with the Wyoming Cowboys, where he played until 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Wyoming Cowboys attempts to spin out of a tackle by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch #38 and defensive end Curtis Weaver #99 of the Boise State Broncos during second half action on October 21, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 24-14. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Developing story…