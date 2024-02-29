Edwin Cerrillo made headlines this week for his heated argument with Lionel Messi during the 1-1 draw between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Inter Miami on Sunday. A few days later, the midfielder seemed to make a post related to that situation.

The former USMNT U-23 international took to his Instagram account, where his latest post raised eyebrows not because of his special outfit, but because of the caption, which may contain a subtle dig at Messi.

“Had to clean up nice. Heard things were getting Messy,” Cerrillo wrote on his social media, as users went wild. Given the recent altercation with Messi, many perceived his choice of words as more than a mere coincidence.

While his reaction against the Argentine star on Sunday didn’t sit well with Messi fans, the comment section on his post is full of users celebrating Cerrillo. Even the Galaxy’s social media team reacted: “Caption goes craaaaaazy.”

Most of the comments are jokes about how Cerrillo got the 8x Ballon d’Or winner “in his pocket” or praise for his caption. In his previous post, which was an image during the Inter Miami game, Cerrillo received more hate for the altercation with Messi.

Cerrillo’s explanation on the situation with Messi

33 minutes into the match, Messi and Cerrillo were seen exchanging words face to face as the 36-year-old clearly looked angry at the Galaxy midfielder. Shortly after the game, the American reflected on the incident.

“First I was surprised that he was talking to me, so I didn’t understand the first thing he said to me, nor did it register with me,” Cerrillo told TyC Sports. “He was serious and at that moment I knew I needed to stay calm, because it was early in the game. He knows what he’s doing and maybe he wanted to get into my head.“

Cerrillo didn’t back down, with Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez having to intervene as he was not hiding from Messi. And the Galaxy youngster made it clear he wasn’t afraid of firing back at the Argentine, regardless of his popularity and success.

“Like with anyone, I wasn’t going to stay silent,” Cerrillo said. “And when Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets came to defend him… well, it’s nice, but it’s part of football and at that moment was when I had to be calm. What was said will remain with me, it is something that I will always have in my mind and I will keep that.”