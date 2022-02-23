Los Angeles Football Club and Colorado Rapids clash in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

LAFC vs Colorado Rapids: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US and Canada for Week 1 of 2022 MLS regular season

The wait is over. The 2022 MLS regular season gets underway this weekend and it will see Los Angeles Football Club host Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium in Week 1. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while DAZN will broadcast the game in Canada.

Following a disappointing 2021 season in which they finished 9th in the West, LAFC get off to a new era. Steve Cherundolo has taken the reigns of the team after Bob Bradley's departure, while Kellyn Acosta will face his former teammates as he moved to LA.

The Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, aim to build on a fantastic campaign from last year. Robin Fraser's men finished atop the West but came up short in the playoffs, losing to the Portland Timbers in the semifinals.

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: Date

The Los Angeles Football Club and the Colorado Rapids will face each other on Saturday, February 26, at Banc of California Stadium in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel to watch LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

The game between Los Angeles Football Club and Colorado Rapids will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, and TUDN App.