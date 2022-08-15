For the Matchday 26 of the 2022 MLS regular season, LAFC will host DC United. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

The leaders of the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC will face DC United for Matchday 26 of the regular phase of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Los Angeles FC are having a truly amazing regular season. Not only do they lead the Western Conference, but they are the team with the most points in all of MLS. They are clearly the main candidates to take the title this year. Of course, they want to continue improving their numbers and for this they will seek victory.

It will be a true duel of opposites, since their rivals will be the last not only in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire MLS. Curious as it may seem, DC United still have a chance of reaching the round of 16 as they are 11 points behind the last qualifiers with 27 points at stake. Although of course, to achieve this, it is essential to start obtaining victories.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, very few clashes between the two rivals have been recorded. There were only two of them and in them Los Angeles FC have been imposed as dominators by a short difference as it is easy to deduce. DC United never won against this rival, they were a loss and 1 draw.

The last time they played one against each other was on April 6, 2019 for the MLS Matchday 2 of that season. On that occasion it was a 4-0 victory for Los Angeles FC with goals from Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi (3) who had an outstanding performance.

How to watch or live stream LAFC vs FC Dallas in the US

LAFC and FC Dallas will play for the Matchday 26 of the MLS this Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: My13 KCOP, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos, KRCA Estrella TV, dcunited.com, SiriusXM FC.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles FC are the favorite with 1.27 odds, while DC United have 9.25. A tie would finish in a 5.75 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Los Angeles FC 1.27 Tie 5.25 DC United 9.25

*Odds via BetMGM