LAFC will receive Inter Miami this Sunday, September 3 for the Matchday 30 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch LAFC vs Inter Miami live on Apple TV]

Undoubtedly, this will be one of the most captivating matches of the weekend across all the Concacaf leagues. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to face perhaps his most formidable opponents since joining Inter Miami from former club Paris Saint-Germain.

In this matchup, their adversaries will be Los Angeles FC, the reigning MLS champions and strong contenders to replicate their 2022 success. Currently, they are vying for top positions in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Inter Miami are striving to move closer to the postseason qualification positions in the Eastern Conference.

LAFC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (September 4)

Belgium: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Egypt: 5:00 AM (September 4)

France: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Germany: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Ghana: 3:00 PM (September 4)

Greece: 5:00 AM (September 4)

India: 7:30 AM (September 4)

Indonesia: 10:00 AM (September 4)

Ireland: 3:00 AM (September 4)

Israel: 5:00 AM (September 4)

Italy: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (September 4)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM (September 4)

New Zealand: 2:00 PM (September 4)

Norway: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Philippines: 10:00 AM (September 4)

Poland: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (September 4)

Saudi Arabia: 5:0 0 AM (September 4)

Spain: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (September 4)

Switzerland: 4:00 AM (September 4)

UAE: 7:00 AM (September 4)

UK: 3:00 AM (September 4)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

LAFC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.